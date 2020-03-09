Old Trafford Euphoric Again as Man United Complete Derby Double

It's been 15 challenging months at the helm, from the early highs to growing dissent.

All the gloom seemed to wash away in Sunday's Manchester downpour as Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay profited from Ederson's goalkeeping errors to claim a 2-0 win over City.

The ball rolling into an empty net with almost the last touch of the game from McTominay had fans punching the air in delight, and cheering across the stadium,

For the first time in a decade, United had completed the double over its neighbor, by beating City home and away in the Premier League.

Ferguson, still in the dugout the last time that happened, was beaming in the directors' box this time.

"The desire and work rate, that's what I think the fans love about these players," Solskjær said. "To see the connections between the players, the team and the fans today. What an atmosphere. At the end, seeing everyone in the stands. You turn around and you see Sir Alex up there, he is proud and it's a big moment for every one of us."

But this is only one step on a longer journey back to turning United into Premier League champions for the first time since Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

Victory over City only took United into fifth place, three points behind Chelsea, which beat Everton 4-0 in Sunday's other game thanks to goals from Mason Mount, Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud.

But City is 12 points in front of United in second place but now closer to surrendering the title to Liverpool. With a 25-point lead, Liverpool only needs two more victories from nine games to end its 30-year title drought.

City has now lost seven games in its title defense — the most in a season since 2015-16 when it was defeated 10 times before Pep Guardiola arrived.