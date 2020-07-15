Suarez Believes It’s ‘Impossible’ for Barcelona to Win La Liga

"We had options to get ahead. That day was important but in Vigo it was key. We lost our great opportunity.

"If we had beaten Celta, we would have been better off against Atletico. The blow was in Vigo, the goal in the last minute from Aspas. It hurt. Now we have to finish well and go for the Champions League."

Suarez also addressed rumours surrounding hostshot Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent times. The Argentine is being seen as a natural successor for ageing Suarez at the club.

"He (Martinez) is a great player. He has been playing at a very high level at Inter," Suarez said. "It is not easy to get to Italy from Argentina and demonstrate everything he has done in a complicated football league like Serie A.

"He is young and if he comes to Barca, we will trying to help him adapt and to help him feel comfortable," he added.