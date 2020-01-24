Liverpool Edge Wolves 2-1 For 14th Straight Premier League Win

It was Henderson who played in Firmino to score his eighth league goal — all of which have come away from home.

"It was an intense game but we kept going and kept fighting," said Henderson, who is set to become the first Liverpool captain to lift the league trophy since 1990.

"You're probably bored of me saying it but it's just about the next game. I want to keep going. Every game is the biggest of the season."

Alisson has given Liverpool extra security at the back since his arrival from Roma in the offseason of 2018 and his two saves were crucial. The first came with his feet to keep out a low shot by Adama Traore, who earlier had crossed for Jimenez to score.

Then Jimenez was played clean through but his shot from an acute angle was blocked by the sprawling Alisson.

"We didn't panic," Klopp said, "but we weren't completely in the mood I wanted us to be in when we went 1-0 up."

Liverpool is on the third longest unbeaten streak from the start of a Premier League season, only behind Arsenal (38 games in 2003-04) and Manchester United (24 in 2010-11).