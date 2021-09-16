Messi's Champions League Debut Doesn't Go to Plan, PSG Held by Brugge

Brugge hit back before the half-hour when Hans Vanaken powered a first time shot past Keylor Navas from Eduard Sobol's inch-perfect cross into the centre of the box to put the match back on level terms.



Both sides pushed for the winner in the second half and Messi had a great chance saved by Simon Mignolet around 70th minutes. The score remained tied 1-1 as the Belgian side was happy to take a point off a strong side in their opening match in Group A. They now trail Manchester City, defeated RB Leipzig 6-3.



PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino faced criticism on his handling of the team but defended his star trio for failing to click together.



"It requires time for them to shine together. It requires work. I had made it clear that we're not a team yet, we have to work for this," he said.



Going by the way Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe fared on Wednesday, they indeed need a lot of work to click together and help PSG realize their ambition of Champions League glory.

On Tuesday, Messi's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the Champions League with Manchester United, who lost 2-1 against Young Boys in Bern.