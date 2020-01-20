Lionel Messi Gives Quique Setien Winning Start With Barcelona

Quique Setien may want a different Barcelona but he needed the same old Lionel Messi on Sunday, 19 January as the Argentinian gave his new coach a winning start by scoring in a 1-0 victory over Granada.

Messi's strike in the 76th minute decided a cagey contest at the Camp Nou and prevented the much-anticipated launch of Setien's new era becoming something of a damp squib.

Victory also sends Barca back to the top of La Liga on goal difference, after Real Madrid had briefly claimed first place following their win over Sevilla on Saturday.

"I have seen many things from the team today that I want to see. But I already saw some of them against Atletico (last weekend) because Barca has been doing great things for many years,” said Setien.