Messi Extends Champions League Scoring Record to 36 Teams

Football legend Lionel Messi scored a historic goal during Barcelona's 5-1 win over Ferencvaros at the Camp Nou in the ongoing Champions League.

After his goal on Tuesday, 20 October, Messi now has scored goals against 36 different teams in the Champions League. Of the 41 teams the Argentinian has faced in the competition, only Rubin Kazan, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Udinese and Inter Milan have managed to survive unscathed.

The goal moved him three ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul Gonzalez with 33 goals each, and Karim Benzema and Zlatan Ibrahimovic with 29, according to official FC Barcelona website.