Italy, Spain Take Unbeaten Streaks Into Euro 2020 Semi-Final

Spain's football team flew to London on Monday ahead of their European Championship semifinal against Italy on Tuesday night.



The need to protect the playing surface at Wembley Stadium meant the Spanish, who enjoyed a day off on Sunday, held their final training session ahead of the game at the familiar headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in Madrid.

Italy is Europe’s hottest team, extending its unbeaten run to 32 matches and its winning streak to 13 with Friday’s result. By contrast, Spain is on a 12-match unbeaten run and drew its opening two group matches.