Italian Football, Real Madrid Open Facilities to Fight Coronavirus
As Spain and Italy grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, its football institutions are lending a helping hand by opening up their facilities.
Italian Football Federation has opened up its national training centre for the treatment of coronavirus patients. Italy has become the epicentre of the viral spread with over 7500 deaths reported in the country thus far.
Santiago Bernabeu Opens Doors
Elsewhere, Spanish giants Real Madrid have opened up their stadium Santiago Bernabeu and it will be used as a makeshift storage facility. Madrid made the announcement in conjunction with the country's Superior Sports Council.
Spain has been the second most affected country after Italy in Europe with over 4000 deaths reported due to coronavirus. Real said in its statement that the stadium will be used to store donations of medical supplies.
The European football season, which would have entered its final stretch in the months of March, April and May before the start of the Euro 2020, has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Big 4 Step Up in Bundesliga
Four German soccer clubs have pledged a combined 20 million euros ($21.9 million) to support other teams struggling to stay afloat after games in the country were suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen will forgo 12.5 million euros ($13.7 million) in as-yet undistributed TV money and add another 7.5 million euros ($8.2 million) from their own funds. All four clubs played in the Champions League this season, giving them extra income.
The German Football League, which oversees the top two divisions, will decide how the money is distributed. The league has previously said it fears many clubs could face financial collapse if games can’t resume.
(With inputs from AP & IANS)
