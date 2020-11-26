Adam le Fondre’s Late Penalty Gives Mumbai 1-0 Win Over Goa

Adam le Fondre's stoppage time goal from a penalty kick help Mumbai City secure a 1-0 win over FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda stadium here on Wednesday.

Sergio Lobera's men had played much of the match with one-man advantage after Goa's Redeem Tlang got a first-half red card. But dogged defending from Goa and Mumbai's own lack of fluency looked to be taking the match to a draw.

Then, at the very death, Adam Le Fondre stepped up and fired in a penalty to ensure that Lobera got the better of his former team.