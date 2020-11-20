ISL Will Inspire Other Sports to Resume, Says Sourav Ganguly

"We have been champions three times, so the attachment is even more because when you play well and win, you get more attached to it, so looking forward to another great season starting in Goa from November 20," he said.

Ganguly said ISL would inspire a lot of other sports as well.

"...and I say that, including cricket because our domestic season will start soon. We are looking to start in the New Year. It will inspire us to feel that security that if the ISL goes without any hiccups and I am sure it is going to happen, because the bio-bubbles have been created. We saw how the bio-bubbles have [had] an effect in the IPL. It will inspire a lot of other sports to keep starting because a lot of them are still tentative," he said.