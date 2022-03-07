Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri Ruled Out of Friendlies Against Bahrain & Belarus

"I was really looking forward to the two friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus and it's a shame I'll be missing out. It's been a long, tough season and I've suffered a few small injuries that need time to heal. I will be doing all I can to recover in time for the predatory camp in May," Chhetri told AIFF.



"The potential this squad possesses is immense, and a lot of the lads are riding high on confidence on the back of good performances in the League (ISL and I-League) season. I'm certain we'll put our best foot forward. I'm wishing the team all the luck," said the 37-year-old Chhetri.



The players along with head coach Igor Stimac and support staff will assemble in Pune on 10 March. Those players whose clubs would be playing in the semifinals of the Indian Super League (ISL) will join the camp as and when their club commitments end.

"The two international friendlies are part of our preparations for the third round of qualifiers, and we need to show some resilience and creativity. The two matches should enable our players to mature, and gain more experience against stronger sides," Stimac said.



The contingent will fly to Bahrain on 21 March.