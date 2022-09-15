Indian Boys Thrash Nepal 4-0 to Lift SAFF U-17 Championship Title

Indian boys' football team clinched the SAFF U-17 Championship title after defeating a 10-man Nepal 4-0 in the final at the Racecourse International Stadium on Wednesday.

Boby Singh, Korou Singh, captain Vanlalpeka Guite, and Aman scored a goal each, to shape a resounding victory in India's favour. With this win, India retained the title, which was previously labelled as the SAFF U-15 Championship.

In the group league, Nepal defeated India 3-1. However, in the final, India looked a side eager to take complete charge of the proceedings right from the word go.