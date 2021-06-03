It’ll be a Difficult Game vs Qatar, Says India Coach Stimac

Stimac stressed that having captain Sunil Chhetri back in the side is a "huge encouragement".

"Everyone knows what it means for Indian football. Each one of our players understands what it means to have Sunil back in the team and on the pitch with them. They will go out with more courage with him around. I will try everything in my abilities to keep him playing as long as possible," he said.

India's other qualification matches are against Bangladesh on June 7 and Afghanistan on June 15.

Although it is a combined qualification tournament, combining the 2022 World Cup, India are out of contention for the game's biggest tournament.