Coronovirus Threat: India-Tajikistan Tie Might be Postponed
The Indian football team's scheduled friendly match away in Tajikistan on 31 March is likely to be postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the world.
India are also slated to take on Asian champions Qatar in Bhubaneswar in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier Group E tie on 26 March. Although there are growing concerns over whether that match will eventually see the light of the day or not,
The number of global coronavirus cases have reached more than 90,0000 with over 3,000 deaths reported across the world so far.
Many sporting events have had to be postponed due to the growing threat of coronavirus with questions even being raised on whether the Olympics will take place in Tokyo or not.
In another development, the Archery Association of India (AAI) also said on Thursday that it will not send their team for the upcoming Asia Cup world ranking tournament in Bangkok.
