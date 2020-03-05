Coronovirus Threat: India-Tajikistan Tie Might be Postponed

The number of global coronavirus cases have reached more than 90,0000 with over 3,000 deaths reported across the world so far.

Many sporting events have had to be postponed due to the growing threat of coronavirus with questions even being raised on whether the Olympics will take place in Tokyo or not.

In another development, the Archery Association of India (AAI) also said on Thursday that it will not send their team for the upcoming Asia Cup world ranking tournament in Bangkok.