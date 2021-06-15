India Draw 1-1 vs Afghanistan; Progress in Asian Cup Qualifiers

While the 105th-ranked India are out of the race for the World Cup qualification, they only need to avoid defeat against the 149th-ranked Afghanistan to confirm the third spot behind leaders Qatar and second-placed Oman in Group E, and progress to the next round.

India started off the better team in the contest as attacked Afghanistan from the get-go. With Sunil Chhetri leading the line ahead of the creative Brandon Fernandes in midfield, Igor Stimac’s side were hoping to nick the lead early on.

India’s attacks produced five corners in the first 22 minutes of the game however Afghanistan’s defense managed to keep India out.

After a drinks break, Afghanistan started clawing their way back into the contest as their midfield started to make an impact but like their opposition failed to find the back of the net.