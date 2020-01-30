I Can Score Goals in Scotland Also: Bala Devi
Goal-machine Bala Devi, who on Wednesday, 29 January made history after being roped in by Scottish club Rangers FC, feels this exposure will further propel her to get better and she is confident of scoring a lot of goals in Scotland riding on her reservoir of experience back home.
Rangers FC announced the signing of Bala from Manipur Police Sports Club, subject to international clearance.
The 29-year-old will join the club on an 18-month deal after a successful spell on trial at Rangers in November.
"I had confidence. For 14 years, I have represented India, 17 years I played for my state (Manipur) and I have played in Europe twice. I feel, maybe, if I give my best I can do it. I know I can score goals there too like I do here," Bala said.
Bala is the current top-scorer for India with 52 goals. She also has over 100 goals in 120 games at the domestic level besides being two-time AIFF Women Player of the Year (2015, 2016).
Bala has also skippered the national team in an international career which began when she was 15 years old.
"It all started when I used to play football with the boys back home," she said.
Bala has already had one stint in Maldives with New Radiants Sports Club, and said at 29, the move comes at the right time in her career.
"It was very different (in Maldives). 25 days to one month in Maldives I spent with New Radiant Sports Club. That was one step in the right direction. We did not know what is a league and how it is played,” she said.
"I was very confident because I've been playing for the national team for 14 years as I said, so I felt that I can make it if I tried my best. We played a friendly there and I scored twice, and I'm sure I will score in the league as well," she said about her trials in Scotand.
In Bala's case, the onus was on the club to legally clear her contract as she did not automatically fit in the eligibility criteria to play in the United Kingdom. She was granted the UK work permit on a special exemption.
The eligibility rules for a woman footballer to ply her trade in the UK specify that the player's country should be ranked in the top-40 of the FIFA rankings, and that the player should have played in a minimum of 75 per cent of international matches in the last two years. As per the latest rankings, the Indian women's team is ranked 57th. Bala, thus, did not fulfill the eligibility criteria.
There was AIFF president Praful Patel, Indian women's team coach Maymol Rocky, former Indian skipper Bembem Devi, icons Bhaichung Bhutia, Renedy Singh, and national team skipper Sunil Chhetri putting in their recommendation letters for her exemption.
Talking about the growth of the sport for women in the country, she said, "When I started I used to play only for the national team. Manipur brings a lot of tournaments there is a state league so that was there too.”
Bala will now play in the Scottish Women's Premier League 1, which is the premier division for women's football in Scotland and will run from February to November, with eight teams taking part this season.
