I Can Score Goals in Scotland Also: Bala Devi

Goal-machine Bala Devi, who on Wednesday, 29 January made history after being roped in by Scottish club Rangers FC, feels this exposure will further propel her to get better and she is confident of scoring a lot of goals in Scotland riding on her reservoir of experience back home.

Rangers FC announced the signing of Bala from Manipur Police Sports Club, subject to international clearance.

The 29-year-old will join the club on an 18-month deal after a successful spell on trial at Rangers in November.