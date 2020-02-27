Explained | Man City’s Champions League Ban: What Can the Club Do?

Manchester City has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a two-year ban from European competition — punishment imposed for “serious breaches” of UEFA’s club finance monitoring rules and failing to cooperate with the investigation.

City faces a likely tough case at CAS, which has previously upheld UEFA’s “Financial Fair Play” system and the use of evidence obtained by methods illegal under Swiss law. Still, City chief executive Ferran Soriano insisted last week “the allegations are false”.

Here’s a look at where the club stands and what their possible recourse could be.