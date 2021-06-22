Southgate Must Let England Attackers Free Sooner Rather Than Later

Gareth Southgate and England were among the most talked about teams heading into the Euros, and they remain the focus of the pundits as the group stage nears its end. While the initial conversation was centred around them being contenders, currently there are questions around their decisions.

Especially the obsession with caution and a penchant for leaving the most creative players on the bench, or even out of the squad.

After a disappointing goalless draw against Scotland, Southgate’s main task is to add more creativity in a stale line-up. However, a positive COVID-19 test for Scotland’s Billy Gilmour has put a spanner in the works as England’s midfielder Mason Mount along with defender Ben Chilwell have to isolate after post-match tunnel conversations with their clubmate.