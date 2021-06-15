Eriksen Says He Feels Fine in Hospital; Continuing Recovery
Eriksen also thanked everyone for all the support he has received.
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch in his country’s opening Euro 2020 game, has spoken publicly for the first time since the incident. Eriksen took to social media, saying he was doing fine.
“I’m fine – under the circumstances, I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay,” he wrote in a post accompanying a photo of him smiling and giving a thumbs-up.
“Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family,” Eriksen said.
“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark.”
Eriksen collapsed in the 42nd minute of Saturday’s game. He suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the pitch before being taken to hospital.
The day after, Denmark’s team doctor said Eriksen’s heart stopped and that “he was gone” before being resuscitated with a defibrillator on the pitch.
“He was gone; we did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest. We got him back after one defib [defibrillation],” Morten Boesen told a news conference on Sunday. “The exams that have been done so far look fine. We don’t have an explanation as to why it happened.”
It is unlikely that Eriksen will play again in the Euros.
Denmark, who play Belgium next, lost their game on Saturday to Finland 0-1 when it was restarted some two hours after the incident.
