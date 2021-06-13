Can’t Play In Such Situations: Denmark Coach After Finland Loss
The Danish players only took the field after hearing that Eriksen was stable in the hospital.
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand praised his players after they came back to finish their Group B game against Finland in Copenhagen despite witnessing the disturbing scenes wherein teammate Christian Eriksen received CPR on the field of play.
The incident took place in the 42nd minute of the game and the Denmark team formed a circle around Eriksen and the medics.
But, after a suspension of close to two hours, both teams came back out after UEFA said they requested to complete the match. The Danish players only took the field after hearing that Eriksen was stable in the hospital.
“It was a tough night,” Hjulmand said.
“We are all reminded what the most important thing in life is and that is to have valuable relations. We have a group of players I can’t praise enough. I couldn’t be prouder of these people who take such good care of each other at such a time where one of my very, very dear friends is suffering.”
The coach narrated how the players agreed to wait until they were sure Eriksen was OK, and then chose between the two options they were offered: either to carry on or to return on Sunday at 2pm.
“There was no pressure from UEFA to play tonight,” he said. “We knew we had two options. The players couldn’t imagine not being able to sleep tonight and then having to get on the bus and come in again tomorrow. Honestly it was best to get it over with. Of course, you can’t play a game with such feelings and what we tried to do was incredible.”
The national team doctor, Morten Boesen, was one of those who tended to the player on the pitch. “I didn’t see it myself but it was pretty clear that he was unconscious,” he said. “When I get to him he is on his side. He is breathing and I can feel his pulse but suddenly that changes and as everyone saw, we started giving him CPR.
Once the game restarted, Finland managed to clinch it with a 1-0 margin after Pierre-Emile Højbjerg saw his penalty saved by Lukas Hradecky.
“All of our thoughts and prayers are with Christian and his family right now,” said Hjulmand.
“Christian is one of our best players and he’s an even better person, so all my thoughts and all my positive energy go out to Christian.”
