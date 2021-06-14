Nice to See Eriksen Be Himself: Schmeichel After Hospital Visit

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said that the team will now play their remaining games at Euro 2020 in honour of their teammate Christian Eriksen, whom they visited as he recovers in hospital.

The midfielder collapsed in the 42nd minute of the match against Finland on Saturday and was resuscitated on the pitch.

“We’re still in the tournament. Now, we have to try to see if we can win this and do it for Christian and do it for all the fans who sat with us and were just as powerless in the situation as we were,” Schmeichel told broadcaster DR.