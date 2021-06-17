Euro 2020: Italy Become First Team to Seal Knockout Berth
Manuel Locatelli was Italy’s hero with two goals as Roberto Mancini’s side displayed assured and attacking football.
Italy became the first side to enter knockout stages of Euro 2020 thanks to a 3-0 win over Switzerland here late on Wednesday. The result means they will now fight for the top spot in Group A in their final league game against Wales, who beat Turkey earlier in the day.
World champions France have been widely tipped as the pre-tournament favourites, however Italy showcased their credentials as strong contenders with two eye-catching performances.
Once again they set the tempo before kick-off with a rousing rendition of the national anthem, sung with gusto by players and supporters alike at the Stadio Olimpico.
In Group A's other match at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts scored a goal each for Wales as they won 2-0 against Turkey.
Both sides traded attacks in the first half, but Wales looked more dangerous in front of the goal and scored the opener in the 42nd minute when Ramsey chested down Gareth Bale's chip into the box before tapping the ball past Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.
Turkey's Burak Yilmaz should have restored parity early in the second half, but the captain wasted a golden chance from close range following a corner. At the hour mark, Wales were awarded a penalty but Bale put the spot-kick over the bar.
Bale had a hand in Wales's second goal though, as the striker danced through Turkey's penalty box before squaring to Connor Roberts, who sealed the deal in the dying seconds of injury time.
