Kane, Sterling Help England See Off Germany in Euro 2020
Goals from Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling broke the 55-year-long jinx as England won over Germany in an eliminator.
Riding on goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, England defeated Germany 2-0 in a Round of 16 match at Euro 2020 to advance to the quarter-finals. This brought an end to their 55-year long losing streak against the Germans in knockout games since 1966.
England were eliminated from the 1970, 1990 and 2010 World Cups by Germany, who also beat them in the Euro 96 semi-finals at Wembley. But Gareth Southgate's side have finally managed to exorcise the ghosts.
Sterling scored in the 75th minute, converting a a low cross from Luke Shaw. Kane and Jack Grealish played the ball out wide to Shaw, whose low cross went straight to Sterling who slotted the ball in.
England were not done yet as eleven minutes later, in the 86th minute, Kane converted a cross from Grealish. Shaw moved up from the midfield and charged forward. He played the ball wide to Grealish, whose low cross was headed home by Kane from the edge of the six-yard box.
"We knew we needed to put in a big performance against a very good German side and I thought we done that today," Sterling told BBC.
"Scoring for your country is always special and it is definitely a special moment for me... I celebrated and for half a second I thought 'Don't let it be offside'. I am really happy it went in and I am really happy we got the win," he added.
