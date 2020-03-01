El Clasico: Real Madrid End Winless Run v Barcelona With a 2-0 Win

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 in the "clásico" at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday to end its seven-match winless streak against its rival and return to the top of the Spanish league.

Vinícius Júnior scored in the 71st minute and substitute Mariano Díaz sealed the victory in stoppage time to give Madrid a one-point lead over Barcelona and halt the team's recent struggles.

Zinedine Zidane's Madrid was winless in three straight games in all competitions, and also hadn't won at home in three consecutive games.