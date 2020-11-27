Sporting Club in Kolkata That Maradona Visited Pays Tribute

A shockwave rippled through the neighbourhoods of Kolkata, known to be the Mecca of Indian football, following the demise of legendary footballer Diego Armando Maradona.

Maradona, who led Argentina to victory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, died on Wednesday, 25 November, due to cardio-respiratory arrest at his home in the Tigre district on the northern outskirts of Buenos Aires.