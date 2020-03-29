Ronaldo Agrees to a Pay Cut, Donates Ventilators in Hometown
Juventus and Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted a 3.8 million Euro wage cut from the Italian champions as the club deals with the closure of all matches due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.
According to Tuttosport, the move came after a conversation between club captain Giorgio Chiellini and the rest of the squad.
Three Juventus players have tested positive for coronavirus. Star striker Paulo Dybala was the latest before which midfielder Blaise Matuidi and defender Daniel Rugani all tested positive.
Italy has been one of the epicentres of the pandemic spread. Over 85,000 cases have been reported thus far and nearly 10,000 people have died.
"The Health Service of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (SESARAM) will receive a donation of equipment to help fight COVID-19, provided by Madeiran footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and businessman Jorge Mendes," said a press release from the SESARAM, adding "they will finance five ventilators" in the archipelago,
The latest donation will bring the total number of the ventilators in the region to 99, the release said.
The number of COVID-19 cases has risen by 902 to 5,170 in Portugal, with 100 deaths, 24 more than Friday, according to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) on Saturday.
