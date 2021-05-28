Confident India Can Qualify for 2023 AFC Asian Cup: Igor Stimac

The Sunil Chhetri-captained India now play Asian champions Qatar (June 3), Bangladesh (June 7) and Afghanistan (June 15) in the combined qualifying tournament in Doha.

"Our initial plan was to start the camp from mid-April. When that was not possible, we tried to start on May 2 in Kolkata. We also had plans to play a few friendlies. But then the pandemic struck, and everything was cancelled -- due to nobody's fault, of course," said Stimac.

"We have been able to arrange a few days of the camp finally in Doha. It's not ideal, but it is what it is, and we must get on with making up for the lost time."

The India team landed in Doha on May 19 and commenced training on May 23 following an all clear from the UAE authorities.

With Qatar leading Group E, followed by Oman, securing a top spot is out of question for India.