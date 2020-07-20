Big Worry Because After Chhetri There is Nobody: Bhaichung Bhutia

A perennial problem in Indian football has been the lack of goal-machines. While there have been stars like I.M. Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri, there has never been a pool to pick from. The last time India had a fearsome partnership was when Bhutia and Chhetri were playing together. And Bhutia, the face of Indian football on the world map, believes it is a cause for concern.

Speaking to IANS, Bhutia not only threw light on the lack of a striker who can fill Chhetri's boots once he calls it a day, but also said that just like in Indian cricket, former players can come in to make a difference and help Indian football grow from the grassroot level.

Two names that immediately come to mind who could have formed a compact partnership with current skipper Chhetri in the front half are Jeje Lalpekhlua and Balwant Singh. But both failed to create the impact expected of them and Bhutia feels injuries did play a role.