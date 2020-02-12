Barcelona’s Dembele out for Season and Euro 2020 Due to Surgery
Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele will be sidelined for about six months after undergoing surgery to repair a hamstring tear, missing the rest of the season and the European Championship with France.
Dembele underwent the operation on his right leg in Finland, Barcelona said on Tuesday.
Tests showed a complete rupture of a tendon in his right thigh.
It was just the latest of several muscle problems for the 22-year-old forward since he joined the Catalan club in 2017. He has missed more than 60 matches because of the injuries.
Barcelona is second in the Spanish league, three points behind Real Madrid. The team's next game is on Saturday at home against third-place Getafe.
