Barcelona Axe Manager Valverde in Midseason With Liga Lead

Many rumors initially linked former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernández with the club's coaching job. Qatari club Al-Sadd - where he currently coaches - said the Spanish club was negotiating with the Spain great.

Xavi said he met with Barcelona sports director Eric Abidal on Friday in Doha but did not reveal the nature of the meeting. He said he always dreamed of one day coaching Barcelona but was committed to Al-Sadd for now.

There were doubts related to Pochettino's name after he said sometime ago he would never coach the Catalan club. The Argentine manager used to play and coach for Barcelona's city rival, Espanyol.

Setién had been with Betis since 2017 until deciding to take some time off at the end of last season. He previously coached smaller Spanish clubs such as Racing Santander, Las Palmas and Lugo.