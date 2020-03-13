4 Top Teams Self-Isolate, CL Games Off as Virus Hits Football
Four of the world's leading soccer teams were in self-isolation Thursday as the sport grappled with a deepening virus outbreak that prompted the cancellation of Champions League matches for the first time, including the high-profile last-16 game between Manchester City and Real Madrid.
Arsenal's entire squad was in quarantine after its manager, Mikel Arteta, tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday. Then, Chelsea announced winger Callum Hudson-Odoi had also returned a positive test for the virus on Thursday, meaning its full playing squad and coaching staff were self-isolating.
Earlier in the day, Real Madrid said its players were being placed in isolation after one of the club's basketball players, who share facilities with Madrid's soccer players, tested positive for the virus. That led to the instant decision by the Spanish league to bring matches to a halt for the next two rounds and, hours later, its Champions League match against Man City to be canceled.
Juventus' players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, were already in self-isolation after defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.
In announcing the postponement of the second leg between City and Madrid in the round of 16 on Tuesday, UEFA said the Juventus-Lyon match - scheduled for the same night - was also off.
Before the Brighton-Arsenal cancellation, only one Premier League game had been affected amid the outbreak - Man City's home match against Arsenal on Wednesday. That was called off after members of Arsenal's playing squad went into self-isolation in a precautionary move after coming into contact with a rival team's owner.
On Thursday, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said "a few" of his players have symptoms of coronavirus and were being kept away from the squad. Rodgers was speaking two days before Leicester plays Watford.
Chelsea undertook a deep clean of its training ground Thursday, meaning its players didn't practice two days ahead of the game against Villa.
Hudson-Odoi, an England international, displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution, Chelsea said.
"Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well," Chelsea said, "and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible."
Rugani, who also plays for the Italian national team, was the first player in the country's top soccer division to test positive for the disease. There was a second announced on Thursday — Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini.
"I've already received so very many messages. But I still want to reassure you that I'm fine, so don't worry," Gabbiadini, who was in self-isolation, wrote on Twitter.
The outbreak of the virus has led to a nationwide lockdown in Italy, where soccer and all other sports have been suspended until April 3.