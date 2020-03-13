4 Top Teams Self-Isolate, CL Games Off as Virus Hits Football

Before the Brighton-Arsenal cancellation, only one Premier League game had been affected amid the outbreak - Man City's home match against Arsenal on Wednesday. That was called off after members of Arsenal's playing squad went into self-isolation in a precautionary move after coming into contact with a rival team's owner.

On Thursday, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said "a few" of his players have symptoms of coronavirus and were being kept away from the squad. Rodgers was speaking two days before Leicester plays Watford.

Chelsea undertook a deep clean of its training ground Thursday, meaning its players didn't practice two days ahead of the game against Villa.

Hudson-Odoi, an England international, displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution, Chelsea said.

"Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well," Chelsea said, "and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible."

Rugani, who also plays for the Italian national team, was the first player in the country's top soccer division to test positive for the disease. There was a second announced on Thursday — Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini.

"I've already received so very many messages. But I still want to reassure you that I'm fine, so don't worry," Gabbiadini, who was in self-isolation, wrote on Twitter.

The outbreak of the virus has led to a nationwide lockdown in Italy, where soccer and all other sports have been suspended until April 3.