AIFF & FIFA to Finalise New Dates for Women’s U-17 WC Soon: Patel
All India Football Federation is in discussion with world body FIFA to retain the original age criteria of the participating players and finalise new dates for the U-17 Women's World Cup, AIFF president Praful Patel said on Friday.
Patel said the Local Organising Committee (LOC) is working in close collaboration with FIFA to finalise the dates in the "earliest possible timeline".
"We are also in discussions with #FIFA to keep the age criteria of U-17 Women's World Cup the same as originally planned, so that all the players who have been working very hard to prepare for the tournament, do not miss an opportunity to play due to the postponement," Patel added.
The women's age group showpiece event was to be held at five venues in the country -- Kolkata, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad and Navi Mumbai -- from 2-21 November.
The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 95,000 people globally, has brought all sporting activities to a halt. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics too has been postponed to next year.