U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Dheeraj's Heroics Secure 2nd Spot in Group E for India

The central Asian outfit sprung to life three minutes later when forward Alygulov Maksat was denied by Narender inside the 18-yard-box. Five minutes later, the youngster cancelled Tapaev Temirbolot's right-footed curler.



Rahim shielded off Artiukov Daniil before rolling it to an onrushing Vikram whose left-footed effort flew away from the target in the 21st minute. The forward played another pivotal role a minute later as he passed the ball to Amarjit, but the Manipuri midfielder skied his effort after four minutes.



Borubaev Gulzhigit beat the offside trap to outpace Asish Rai from the left, but Dheeraj came up with a spectacular save after the half-hour mark to keep the score unscathed. Both teams headed to the changing room with the scores unchanged.



Kyrgyz Republic resumed with more intent and came close to breaking the deadlock in the 50th minute but Maksat skied his effort. India appealed for a penalty on the hour-mark anticipating a handball inside the Kyrgyz box but the Maldivian referee Mohamed Javiz paid no attention.



India latched on their best possible chance seven minutes later when Deepak Tangri put an acrobatic bicycle kick from handshaking distance, only to be thwarted by Kyrgyz goalkeeper Tokotaev Erzhan.



Ten minutes before the end of regulation time, substitute Rohit Danu could have opened the scoreline, but Narender's shot from an acute angle was fisted away by the goalkeeper leaving the Indian dugout aghast.



With both teams tied on the same number of points, goal difference, and goals scored, the match went into a penalty shootout to decide who finishes second and third, respectively, in Group E.



Dheeraj made a couple of scintillating saves in the penalty shoot-out before Rahim Ali scored the winning spot-kick to elevate India to the second position in the group.



India U-23 XI: Dheeraj Singh; Asish Rai, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Akash Mishra (Sumit Rathi 79'); Vikram Partap Singh (Bryce Miranda 88'), Suresh Singh, Lalengmawia, Amarjit Singh (Rohit Danu 67'), Rahul KP; Rahim Ali.