Chess Crusade Captivates India, as Fab Five Qualify for Candidates Tournament

Let’s take a detailed look into what is a remarkable occasion for the Indian chess community:

What Makes the Candidates Tournament Important?

Making the Candidates Tournament a crucial affair is the prize at stake – a chance to compete against the world champion. The name, hence, is self-explanatory, for every competitor is a ‘candidate’ to become the next world champion.

Since its inception in 1950, the competition has had only Anand as an Indian representative, but five of the 16 competitors in the 2024 edition will be Indians, making it the nation with the highest representation.