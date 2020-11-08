Harris Speaks Of Her Mother, Gopalan, During Victory Speech

During her victory speech and first address as Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris reflected on the legacy of her mother, who emigrated from India, and the hard work of generations of women to achieve equal rights.

"I am thinking about her, and about the generations of women — Black women, Asian, White, Latina, Native American women — who throughout our nation's history have paved the way for this moment tonight," Harris said.

"I stand on their shoulders."