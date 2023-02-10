FIFA Club World Cup Final 2023: Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal; Live Streaming Details
Know when and where can you watch the FIFA Club World Cup Final 2023 between Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal
European giants Real Madrid witnessed and won by 1-4 win over Al Ahly and made their place in the finals of the FIFA Club World Cup.
All thanks to Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas who scored for the Los Blancos and earned an easy win over the Egyptian football club. In the finals, Real Madrid will be facing Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal on Sunday. The finals for the Fifa World Cup will be played on Sunday, 12 February 2023.
The high-voltage final match is scheduled to take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco. A win against Al Hilal will help Carlo Ancelotti’s men to witness their first time since 2018. Real Madrid have won the tournament four times till now.
Let's know more about the venue, date, timings, and live streaming details for Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal world cup finals.
Real Madrid vs Al Hilal Possible Starting XI
Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Andriy Lunin, Eduardo Camavinga, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior
Al Hilal Predicted Starting Line-up: Abdullah AL Muaiouf, Saud Abdulhamid, Hyun-Soo Jang, Ali Al-Boleahi, Khalifah Aldawsari, Salem Al-Dawsari, Gustavo Cuellar, Andre Carrillo, Moussa Marega, Odion Ighalo, Luciano Dario Vietto
FIFA Club World Cup final 2023: Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming Details
When will the FIFA Club World Cup final match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal be played?
The FIFA Club World Cup final match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal will take place on 12 February 2023, Sunday.
Where will the FIFA Club World Cup final match Real Madrid vs Al Hilal be played?
The Real Madrid and Al Hilal final FIFA cub world cup will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.
At what time will the FIFA Club World Cup final match Real Madrid vs Al Hilal begin?
The final match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal will begin at 12:30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the Real Madrid vs Al Hilal FIFA Club World Cup final match?
Real Madrid vs Al Hilal final match will not be telecasted live in India.
Where can the fans watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Al Hilal FIFA Club World Cup final match?
Real Madrid vs Al Hilal final match will be live streamed on the FIFA website.
