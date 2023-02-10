FIFA Club World Cup Final 2023: Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal; Live Streaming Details

European giants Real Madrid witnessed and won by 1-4 win over Al Ahly and made their place in the finals of the FIFA Club World Cup.

All thanks to Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas who scored for the Los Blancos and earned an easy win over the Egyptian football club. In the finals, Real Madrid will be facing Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal on Sunday. The finals for the Fifa World Cup will be played on Sunday, 12 February 2023.

The high-voltage final match is scheduled to take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco. A win against Al Hilal will help Carlo Ancelotti’s men to witness their first time since 2018. Real Madrid have won the tournament four times till now.

Let's know more about the venue, date, timings, and live streaming details for Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal world cup finals.