Argentina vs Croatia, France Vs Morocco Semi-Finals: Date, Time, LIVE Details

FIFA World cup is one of the favorite games of the interested football audience and people have so far loved watching the FIFA World Cup 2022. That being said, FIFA 2022 has nearly come to a finish in Qatar and only four matches are left to be played. We can assure you that these last few matches will b filled with enthusiasm and excitement.

Qatar World Cup has been full of ups and downs, standing up to the hype and expectations of the audience wherein teams like Morocco emerged as one of the champions. The quarterfinals were equally thrilling with Croatia ousting five-time champions Brazil 4-2 in penalties and Neymar's World Cup dreams came to an end.

The audience got an opportunity to witness another heart-stopping game between Argentina and Netherlands which went into Extra Time and into penalties.

Now, it's time for the details about the semi-final teams, live streaming date, time, and channels.