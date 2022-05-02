FIFA+ Launches Indian Sports Documentary - 'Maitanam'
The newly launched FIFA+ platform is streaming Indian football docu-film named Maitanam, worldwide.
The newly launched digital platform -- FIFA+ India and RISE Worldwide have announced the launch of ‘Maitanam’ – an Indian sports documentary.
As a part of the elite FIFA+ Originals, Maitanam is now available for viewers across the globe.
Maitanam is a Malayalam word which means ‘ground’ or ‘stadium’. The documentary is a 40-minute love-letter to the game and consists of six inspirational and detailed stories from the southern India state of Kerala, where football is like a folklore.
The documentary has attempted to capture Kerala's passion for the beautiful game of football across traditional and modern parts of the state. From Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi, from priests playing the game barefooted to the women’s team who are leaving their mark in overseas competition, Maitanam has tried to portray it all.
Talking about the documentary, FIFA+ Commissioning Editor & APAC Content Lead, Andrew Whitelaw said, “We are happy to partner with RISE Worldwide as we foray into the Indian market with MAITANAM, a docu-film on football set in the football-loving state of Kerala. FIFA+ Originals are aimed at millions of sports fans across the globe. These films throw up unique perspectives on how football is played across geographies and cultures and the place the game commands in the hearts of fans.”
James Rego, Head of Broadcast & Production, RISE Worldwide said, “We take great pleasure in partnering with FIFA+ and look forward to showcasing our production expertise as we connect with billions of football fans across the world. MAITANAM, shot with state-of-the-art equipment by our world-class creative team marks India's first step in multilingual indigenous football storytelling.”
Maitanam is now available on FIFA+ and streaming worldwide.
