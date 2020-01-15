‘Roger and Rafa Are Selfish,’ Says Canadian Tennis Player

Play was delayed by around three hours on Wednesday with the air quality index being "unhealthy" due to the smoke from the bushfires.

"This is why the players need to unite as one and make a decision for themselves because it's not healthy to play in," he said.

"You don't see the best soccer players in the world or the best golfers - if there's something wrong they postpone the game and in Melbourne they're just trying to shove us on the court because we're qualifiers," he added.

Earlier, play was also delayed on Tuesday due to the prevalent weather conditions.