Everything You Need To Know If You Missed India Women’s Tour of New Zealand



The WODIs started off with a bang for the WHITE FERNS as they managed to score 275 in their first match, thanks to a 106-run knock by Suzie Bates. Jess Kerr’s 4/35 sealed the fate for the visitors as they wrapped up their innings for 213.Mithali Raj scored the highest for India, but that simply was not enough.



In the 2nd WODI, India chose to bat after winning the toss, and even racked up a challenging total of 270, riding on another half-century by Mithali Raj. But this time, Amelia Kerr was ready to spoil their party. Her unbeaten 119-run knock saw the hosts cruise home to seal the win.



India went into the 3rd WODI knowing fully well that another win for NZ would mean the series was essentially over. Their batting showed that grit, as they managed to pile up 279, which any cricket expert will tell you, is not an easy score to chase. But the NZ batters stood up to the task as Kerr, Satterthwaite and Down scored half-centuries to successfully chase down the total, and also win the series.