Everything You Need To Know If You Missed India Women’s Tour of New Zealand
A summary of the Women In Blue touring the home ground of the WHITE FERNS
The recently concluded India Women’s Cricket Team’s Tour of New Zealand was pivotal for two reasons. First, it gave the Women in Blue some much-needed practice of playing in conditions where the soon-to-follow 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup will be held. And second, it coincided perfectly with Amazon Prime Video’s newly formulated broadcast partnership to cover all international cricket matches being played in New Zealand. This itself is a major boost to women’s cricket, which had previously been plagued by lack of eyeballs.
Even before the tour started with a one-off T20 match, the Indian team had to deal with three of its key players - Smriti Mandhana, Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh being forced to sit out due to being placed in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) upon landing in New Zealand. These players also missed the opening Women’s One Day International (WODI) fixture.
Despite winning the toss and opting to field, the Women in Blue lost the T20 match, as they failed to chase down the target of 156. For her quickfire 27 off 14 balls, including four boundaries and one six, and for taking a wicket when the hosts were defending, Lea Tahuhu was declared the ‘Player of the Match’.
The WODIs started off with a bang for the WHITE FERNS as they managed to score 275 in their first match, thanks to a 106-run knock by Suzie Bates. Jess Kerr’s 4/35 sealed the fate for the visitors as they wrapped up their innings for 213.Mithali Raj scored the highest for India, but that simply was not enough.
In the 2nd WODI, India chose to bat after winning the toss, and even racked up a challenging total of 270, riding on another half-century by Mithali Raj. But this time, Amelia Kerr was ready to spoil their party. Her unbeaten 119-run knock saw the hosts cruise home to seal the win.
India went into the 3rd WODI knowing fully well that another win for NZ would mean the series was essentially over. Their batting showed that grit, as they managed to pile up 279, which any cricket expert will tell you, is not an easy score to chase. But the NZ batters stood up to the task as Kerr, Satterthwaite and Down scored half-centuries to successfully chase down the total, and also win the series.
Even though the series was won, the remaining two matches were still crucial because these were valuable hours players could spend on the field before the World Cup. Even though rain played spoilsport, the match went on albeit reduced to 20 overs for each innings. Amelia Kerr understood the revised assignment and went on to score an unbeaten 68 off just 33 deliveries to help NZ post a daunting target of 192 for India. And then, with the ball she picked up 4 wickets to ensure the visitors could not meet said target.
All eyes were on the last WODI to see whether the WHITE FERNS could manage a whitewash of India, or if India could manage to salvage some pride by bagging one win. Once again Amelia Kerr delivered with the bat to score 66 and help her team post a total of 251/9. But this time, Smriti Mandhana returned to form to score a match-winning 71 to help the Women in Blue get the win. The series ended 4-1, in favour of New Zealand.
For New Zealand, this win is a huge boost to their confidence, because the Indian Women's team is one of the more formidable ones out there and beating them in 5 back to back matches is no mean feat. For India, sure, this wasn’t the best result, but by winning one back and putting up impressive performances throughout the tour, they ensured that they will have an upper hand over some of the other teams in the World Cup.
