Doon School & St Stephens Alumni Kalikesh Singh Deo Takes Charge at NRAI
Kalikesh Singh Deo replaces Raninder Singh as the president of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).
The Governing Body of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) unanimously approved the handing over of charge of the sporting body to Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo on Thursday, after president Raninder Singh went on a long leave of absence.
The move is in accordance with Rule 19 of the Rules and Regulations of the NRAI constitution.
The virtual emergent meeting of the Governing Body was attended by 29 of the 35 members and was concluded in approximately 40 minutes, the NRAI statement read.
Kalikesh Singh Deo, 48, is a member of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and a former Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Bolangir. He completed his school at Dehradun's Doon School and graduated from St Stephens College in New Delhi. He was serving as the senior vice-president of the federation since getting elected to the post on 18 September, 2021.
Following his appointment, Singh Deo said, "I humbly accept the responsibility bestowed upon me by the Governing Body and the trust shown upon me by the President.
Our immediate priorities lie in putting our best foot forward for important upcoming events like the Asian Games and the World Championships. The team at NRAI and myself will look to work very closely with the Government of India, the Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of India and all other key stakeholders, to ensure our sport brings greater laurels for the country going forward."
The Sports Ministry had conveyed to the NRAI on 10 March to comply with the 'President's 12-year tenure limitation provision' in the National Sports Code and hold fresh elections as Raninder had been presiding over the federation since first getting elected in 2010.
