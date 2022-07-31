CWG 2022: Watch Video of Mirabai, Sanket, Gururaja & Bindyarani Bagging Medals

The last of the four medals was won by Bindyarani Devi late on Saturday night as she raised her game to secure a silver in the women's 55kg category.

The 23-year-old created a Games record by lifting 116kg in the clean and jerk after a personal best of 86kg in the snatch section, totalling 202 kg on Saturday.

"It is my first CWG and I feel very happy about the silver and about the Games record as well," Bindyarani said.

Like Chanu, Bindyarani too hails from Manipur. She had won the Commonwealth Championships gold in 2019 before getting a silver in the 2021 edition.