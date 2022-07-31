CWG 2022: Watch Video of Mirabai, Sanket, Gururaja & Bindyarani Bagging Medals
Watch the winning moment of Mirabai Chanu, Sanket Sargar, Gururaja Poojary and Bindyarani Devi.
India was four medals on Day 2 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games with weightlifters Mirabai Chanu, Sanket Sargar, Gururaja Poojary and Bindyarani Devi getting on the podium.
The last of the four medals was won by Bindyarani Devi late on Saturday night as she raised her game to secure a silver in the women's 55kg category.
The 23-year-old created a Games record by lifting 116kg in the clean and jerk after a personal best of 86kg in the snatch section, totalling 202 kg on Saturday.
"It is my first CWG and I feel very happy about the silver and about the Games record as well," Bindyarani said.
Like Chanu, Bindyarani too hails from Manipur. She had won the Commonwealth Championships gold in 2019 before getting a silver in the 2021 edition.
Mirabai Chanu bossed the 49kg field, as expected, to defend her Commonwealth Games title.
The Olympic silver medallist aggregated 201kg (88kg + 113kg ) to stamp her authority in the competition and achieve a Commonwealth Games record in the process. The silver went to Mauritius' Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa (172kg) and bronze to Canada's Hannah Kaminski (171 kg).
In a remarkable performance, Chanu smashed the Commonwealth and CWG record in snatch. She obliterated the Games record in clean and jerk as well as total lift.
Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the men's 61kg category. A sliver medallist at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast, he lifted a total of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish in the third place.
Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158). Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152).
Sanket Sargar had opened the country's medal count at the Commonwealth Games by claiming a silver in the men's 55kg category.
The 21-year-old looked on course to win the gold but an injury during a lift meant he could not pull off his target weight in the Clean and Jerk event to lift a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg). Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq (249kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara 225kg (105kg+120kg) took home the bronze.
Sargar cruised past all his opponents in the snatch section, leading by six kilograms to head into clean and jerk. But the Indian was only able to execute one lift in the clean and jerk section as he picked up an injury and looked in agony after failing to lift 139kg in his second and third attempts.
