Yuvraj to Star in Web Series Produced by Assamese Production House
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is set to star in a web series along with his brother Zoravar Singh and wife, actor Hazel Keech.
The web series is backed by Assam-based Dream House Productionz.
Zoravar will play the lead in the web series and their mother Shabnam Singh will also be associated with the project, production banner's Nita Sarma told reporters.
Shabnam, who was also present at the press conference, said she was extremely proud and excited to be associated with the web series.
Bollywood writer Vipin Uniyal, who has penned Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie "Bachchan Pandey", has also joined the project. Several other Bollywood actors are expected to join the cast, Sarma added.
“It is an honour to make the web series featuring former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his brother Zoravar Singh. Our mission is to identify, groom and provide a platform to the young talents of Assam who will continue to strengthen the vision of T-Series Stage Works Academy and Dream House Production," Sarma said.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )