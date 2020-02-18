Yuvraj to Star in Web Series Produced by Assamese Production House

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is set to star in a web series along with his brother Zoravar Singh and wife, actor Hazel Keech.

The web series is backed by Assam-based Dream House Productionz.

Zoravar will play the lead in the web series and their mother Shabnam Singh will also be associated with the project, production banner's Nita Sarma told reporters.

Shabnam, who was also present at the press conference, said she was extremely proud and excited to be associated with the web series.