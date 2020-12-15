Yuvraj Named Amongst Punjab Probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh is set to come out of retirement as he has named in Punjab's 30-man probable squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, according to Times of India.
Yuvraj has already been hitting the nets with his teammates at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association stadium in Mohali.
However, it's not yet confirmed if Yuvraj will be allowed to play for Punjab. He had announced his retirement from international cricket last year but has played in foreign leagues including Global T20 league in Canada. The BCCI's rule does not allow active players to play in overseas T20 leagues.
Yuvraj, 39, was asked to come out of retirement by PCA secretary Puneet Bali so that he can guide the youngsters in the team.
"I enjoyed spending time with these youngsters, and talking to them about various aspects of the game, I realised that they were able to pick up various things that I was telling them," Yuvraj had told Cricbuzz in September.
"I had to get into the nets to show them a few other elements, and I was pleasantly surprised at how well I was hitting the ball even though I hadn't held a bat for a really long time.
Yuvraj has sought permission from BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to reverse his retirement.
"Initially, I wasn't sure that I wanted to take up the offer. I was done with domestic cricket, though I did want to continue to play in other domestic franchise-based leagues worldwide if I got permission from the BCCI.
"The motivation is to help Punjab win championships. Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh), myself, we have won tournaments, but we haven't done it together for Punjab, so that was a big factor in my final call."
Punjab Probables Squad: Mandeep Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Salil Arora, Gitansh Khera, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Karan Kaila, Rahul Sharma, Krishan Alang, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Ikjot Singh, Naman Dhir, Abhishek Gupta, Himanshu Satyawan, Gurkeerat Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anmol Malhotra, Aarush Sabharwal, Abhinav Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Mayank arkande, Baltej Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Sarn, Gurnoor Singh, Harjas, Abhijit Garg, Kunwar Pathak
