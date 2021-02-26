Yuvraj, Bhajji, Irfan, KP, Vaughan React to Modi Stadium’s Pitch

India restricted England to 112 in the first innings and 81 in the second innings where the Indian spinners tallied a total of 19 wickets. The test match was the shortest completed test match played since 1935, raising serious questions about the pitch.

Players like Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj singh spoke against it while Virat Kohli backed it.

“The result went our way. But I don’t think the quality of batting was up to standard by both teams,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“It was a very good pitch to bat on in the first innings. The ball came on nicely. It was just a bizarre Test match. I don’t think I have ever been part of something like this where things have moved so quickly,” he added.

Harbhajan Singh did not agree with the Indian skipper. "It is not an ideal pitch. India would also have been in trouble if England had scored 200 in their first innings. But it (the pitch) is the same for both sides," the former Indian spinner said.

Several former cricketers and analysts used twitter to voice their concerns. Here are some of these tweets: