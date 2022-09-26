Rahane Sends Jaiswal Off: Character Building, Overreaction or Much Needed? 

Undermining Captain's Authority

Another significant issue, and the one I reckon is at the heart of the matter, is a player undermining the authority of the captain on the field. There was an occasion when Rahane tried the proverbial 'arm around the youngster's shoulder' and was trying to calm down the left-hand batter but even in that moment Jaiswal was far too aggro for Rahane's liking and had a go at Teja once again.

It was at this moment that the umpire also got involved and Rahane rightfully told the umpire to leave the matter to him. Having taken the responsibility for his player, unarguably the correct thing to do as captain, the job now fell into Rahane's lap to diffuse the situation.

He tried to talk Jaiswal out of his aggression again but when that did not bear fruit, like a true statesman, he just walked up to the youngster and told him to leave the field, which was particularly commendable for Rahane's equanimity and grip over his temper.