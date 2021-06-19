WTC Final Toss: NZ Elect to Bowl, India Unchanged
New Zealand have opted to bowl first in the WTC Final and drafted in all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme into the fold.
New Zealand have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the ICC World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.
While India had announced their playing XI on the eve of the summit clash and haven’t tinkered with it despite the washout, New Zealand have gone in with four frontline seamers and drafted in Colin de Grandhomme as the fifth bowling option.
To compensate for the lost time, the afternoon and evening sessions will be stretched by 15 minutes everyday.
Playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.