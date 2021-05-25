Preparation & Adapting to Conditions Early is Key: Hadlee

"But India has also made an outstanding contribution to Test cricket -- like in all formats. Their Test performances in Australia were outstanding despite that 36 all out blip. They bounced back superbly, and Test cricket came alive again. So many youngsters came into the team and performed. It showed the great depth of talented players India have in all formats," Hadlee added while speaking to the Times of India.

The 69-year-old said neither New Zealand nor India will start favourites in WTC final since the match is being played on a neutral venue.

"The Test Championship is a one-off game. Yes, it is a final, but I don't think either team will be too fazed about it. It is a neutral ground with no home advantage. It is something to look forward to," he said.

Hadlee said adapting to conditions will be key and the fact the match is being played in England will provide help to swing bowlers and make batting a bit difficult if the bowlers find some help.