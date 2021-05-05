WTC Final: India Will Face Problems in Picking XI: de Grandhomme

New Zealand and India play the WTC final from 18 to 22 June at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. India qualified for the final after beating Australia away from home 2-1 this year and then thrashing England 4-1 at home.

The Australia series was notable as India were riddled by injuries, so much that they were without captain Virat Kohli and other star players like Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami in the final Test.

However, India ended up winning the match, thus becoming the first team in 32 years to beat Australia in a Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane.