How Big a Cash Prize Will Winner of India vs NZ WTC Final Get?
ICC has announced the breakdown of the cash prize for the WTC Finals.
India and New Zealand are playing the first-ever World Test Championship final starting 18 June in Southampton.
While Kane Williamson’s Kiwis were the first team to book a spot in the final, Virat Kohli’s Indian team edged out Australia and England to seal the second spot, with a series win against England this March.
But, much like other tournaments, who reaches the final first will count for little come 18 June as both teams vie to win the Test Mace and also, prize money that has just been announced by the ICC.
The winning team of the match collects a prize cheque of $ 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace while the runner-up will get $ 800,000 for finishing second in the nine-team competition.
The tournament has been played over a two-year cycle and will crown the first-ever official world champion in the format.
Cash Prize for WTC
- First place: $ 1.6 million
- First runner-up: $ 800,000
- Second runner-up: $ 450,000
- Fourth: $ 350,000
- Fifth: $ 200,000
- Sixth: $ 100,000
- Seventh: $ 100,000
- Eighth: $ 100,000
- Ninth: $ 100,000
In case the final ends in a draw or a tie, the finalists will split the prize money for the first and second places and share possession of the Mace during the time they remain champions.
